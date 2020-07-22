World's First Validated and Registered Carbon Offset Project for Electric Vehicle Chargers Announced by SCS Global Services, Electrify America and Verra

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCS Global Services (SCS), Electrify America and Verra are proud to announce the first-ever validation of a carbon offset project under a new methodology for electric vehicle (EV) charging systems. Electrify America's achievement (for its direct current (DC) fast chargers) came last month after successful validation and registration of the project's design under the internationally recognized Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) by third-party verification firm SCS.

Under the project plan validation, SCS confirmed that Electrify America's EV charging stations adhere to a rigorous new methodology describing how charging stations should be able to reduce CO 2 emissions compared to the baseline case – fueling and driving gasoline-powered vehicles. Once completed, the project will undergo verification of these CO 2 emissions reductions in order to be eligible to receive Verified Carbon Units or VCUs (the carbon credits issued under the Verified Carbon Standard). The credits can be sold on the voluntary carbon market to companies or entities that want to offset their emissions towards carbon neutrality by purchasing credits directly associated within the transportation sector.

Electrify America is on track to meet its targets of achieving validation and verification for its first 400-plus charging stations early next year which will include VCUs from 2019 and 2020 in 48 states, excluding California and Oregon which have compliance marketplaces.

Electrify America has more than 430 DC Fast Charging stations operational across the US today and is expected to have approximately 800 total charging stations with about 3,500 DC fast chargers operational by December 2021. The validated project incorporates more than 200 of these EV charging stations across the US and will include additional locations for verification that were not in operation during the validation phase.

"We are excited to implement this project, which will directly reduce the impact of fossil fuels on our environment and simultaneously open up opportunities for growth in the electric vehicle industry by way of more attractive investment economics," said Wayne Killen, director of infrastructure planning and business development at Electrify America. "Being among the first stakeholders to develop this methodology for electric vehicle chargers, we hope that it will be a turning point for others investing in charging infrastructure to leverage the methodology and actively deploy more charging stations throughout the nation, facilitating the use and adoption of more electric vehicles on the road."

The methodology used to calculate the carbon emissions offset by this project is first-of-its-kind and is approved for use under the VCS Program, which is operated by Verra, a non-profit organization that develops and manages standards for climate action and sustainable development; the project has also been independently assessed by SCS. The methodology, entitled VM0038, Methodology for Electric Vehicle Charging Systems v1.0, was pioneered by the Electric Vehicle Charging Carbon Coalition (EVCCC), of which Electrify America was a founding member. The EVCCC was led by Sue Hall, the CEO of the Climate Neutral Business Network, and was recognized in 2019 with a Climate Leadership Award for its innovative partnership approach in developing VM0038.

"We are proud to have our project validated by SCS Global Services and registered with Verra," said Killen. "SCS is one of the world's premier third-party verifiers, ensuring thoroughness in design and confirming the validity of our process of obtaining carbon credits for the charging stations. Having the project registered with the VCS Program gives us the confidence that it has undergone a rigorous and credible assessment."

Validation of the project included SCS's assessment of the project's conformance to the VM0038 methodology and to the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) rules, as well as an evaluation of the likelihood that the methods and procedures will generate the predicted GHG emissions reductions once implemented.

"Congratulations to Electrify America on its success in having this widely anticipated project validated under the new electric vehicle infrastructure methodology," said Letty B. Brown, program manager of GHG verification at SCS. "This innovative methodology will be an important stepping stone in incentivizing electrification of vehicles and stemming climate change by improving the business case for charging infrastructure investment."

"It's great to see the successful registration of the first Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station project that can generate carbon credits under the VCS Program," said David Antonioli, CEO of Verra who manages the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) Program. "The transportation sector is a huge source of GHG emissions and this project is an important step towards providing climate finance for the underlying infrastructure needed to get more EVs on the road, and thus achieving emission reductions at scale."

About Electrify America

Electrify America LLC, the largest open DC fast charging network in the U.S., is investing $2 billion over 10 years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access. The investment will enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the build-out of a nationwide network of workplace, community and highway chargers that are convenient and reliable. Electrify America expects to install or have under development approximately 800 total charging stations with about 3,500 DC fast chargers by December 2021. During this period, the company will be expanding to 29 metros and 45 states, including two cross-country routes, delivering on its commitment to support increased ZEV adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer friendly. Electrify America also offers home charging solutions for consumers with flexible installation options. For more information, visit https://electrifyamerica.com and https://media.electrifyamerica.com.

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability veriﬁcation, certiﬁcation, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Beneﬁt Corporation, reﬂecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. For more information visit www.scsglobalservices.com and learn more about carbon offset verification at https://www.scsglobalservices.com/carbon-offset-verification-energy-industry-agriculture.

About Verra

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world's most intractable environmental and social challenges by developing and managing standards that help the private sector, countries, and civil society achieve ambitious sustainable development and climate action goals.

Verra develops and manages standards that help the private sector, countries, and civil society achieve ambitious sustainable development and climate action goals. Verra's global standards frameworks serve as linchpins for channeling finance towards high-impact activities that tackle some of the most pressing environmental issues of our day.

For more information about Verra visit www.verra.org and for more information about our Verified Carbon Standard Program go to https://verra.org/project/vcs-program/

SOURCE Electrify America, LLC

Related Links

http://www.electrifyamerica.com

