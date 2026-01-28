TOKYO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Too Good To Go , the world's largest marketplace for surplus food, today announces its official launch in Japan. Marking its 21st country and first in Asia, the service will initially roll out in select areas of Tokyo, including Shibuya, Shinjuku, and Meguro, with over 80 launch partners on board. These include iconic brands such as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, FamilyMart, and NewDays, alongside local favorites like the popular bakery Dream On. Unique to the Japanese launch, the company has introduced a new Station Search Function to help users find surplus food near train stations, tailored to fit the local lifestyle.

World’s Largest Marketplace for Surplus Food, Too Good To Go, Launches in Japan

"Japan represents an incredibly important step in our global journey," says Mette Lykke, CEO of Too Good To Go. "With its strong culture of quality, care, and respect for food, we see a natural alignment with our mission to reduce food waste. Food waste is one of the biggest climate challenges of our time, and also one of the most solvable. By making it easy, affordable, and joyful to do the right thing, we empower people and businesses to take part in real change. We are excited to build this movement together with our Japanese partners and community."

Japan has made important progress on food waste reduction, with bold national targets, including a 50% reduction in households and 60% in businesses by 2030 (compared to 2000). With over 22 million tons of food waste generated, including 4.64 million tons of edible food in 2023 (Japan Ministry of the Environment, 2025), Too Good To Go aims to contribute to these objectives by offering a practical way for food businesses to turn unsold food into value, and for consumers to enjoy good food at a more affordable price.

"We want to see food enjoyed as it was meant to be, on people's tables. We see businesses and users as partners in a shared goal," said Hiroto Ooka, Country Director of Too Good To Go Japan. "This objective is rooted in the Japanese spirit of Sanpo-Yoshi—good for businesses, good for consumers, and good for society—and closely tied to Mottainai, respect for food and resources."

How the Too Good To Go App Works:

Find food nearby: Users search the Too Good To Go app for local stores offering Surprise Bags.

Reserve and pay: Users select a store, reserve their Surprise Bag, and pay securely in the app.

Pick up and enjoy: During the pick-up window, users show their in-app receipt and collect their food.

Surprise Bags contain good food that would otherwise go to waste. They help partners reduce surplus, offer value to users, and create a win-win-win for businesses, consumers and the planet.

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go is a global social impact company that helps food distributors unlock value from surplus food and reduce food waste. Too Good To Go operates the world's largest marketplace for surplus food, with 120 million registered users and 180,000 active partners, across 21 countries in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

The company partners with some of the industry's biggest players across Grocery Retail, Bakery Cafe, Fast Casual, QSR, Manufacturing and wholesale, including Carrefour, ALDI, Unilever, Starbucks, Whole Foods Market, 7-Eleven, Krispy Kreme and PAUL Group.

