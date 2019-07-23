World's Leading Adventurers to Inspire Cunard Guests in Alaska

Guests will experience a first-hand account of Sir Ranulph's notable expeditions. These include the 1972-82 Transglobe, the first surface journey around the polar axis, as well as the Pentland South Pole Expedition, which was led by Sir Ranulph and achieved the first unsupported crossing of the Antarctic Continent. Sir Ranulph has since climbed Mount Everest as well as the North Face of the Eiger in the Bernese Alps, guided by Kenton Cool, and has raised $22.8 million for charity throughout his career.

Mountaineer Kenton Cool, one of the finest alpine climbers of his generation, will also join Cunard onboard Queen Elizabeth in Alaska. Cool has summited Mount Everest fourteen times, including his 2009 climb when he guided Sir Ranulph's Everest expedition. Cool holds the unique title of being the first person in history to climb the three Everest peaks -- dubbed the "Triple Crown" -- in one climb, an achievement thought to be impossible. He will share this and other remarkable life experiences with guests.

"Cunard is famous for our renowned onboard enrichment program, offering guests exclusive access to some of the most revered and inspirational speakers," said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America. "Sir Ranulph Fiennes and Kenton Cool are two of the greatest outdoor record achievers living today and our passengers will be thrilled to hear first-hand accounts of their explorations while sailing though the awe-inspiring nature of Alaska onboard Cunard's majestic Queen Elizabeth."

Sir Ranulph will be the first featured guest speaker in Alaska, on Queen Elizabeth's sailing between Vancouver and Juneau (June 2-4, 2020). Kenton Cool will board the ship on June 12 and sail on voyages through July 2, 2020.

Earlier this year it was announced that Cunard will visit Glacier Bay during its 2020 Alaska voyages. Cunard will be the only cruise line offering 10, 11 and 12 day roundtrip voyages from Vancouver in 2020 that soak up the majestic and pristine drama of both Glacier Bay and Hubbard Glacier. In other experiences only to be found on Cunard, guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the culture of Alaska with a Cultured Heritage Guide on every sailing. For relaxation, guests can indulge in Mareel Wellness & beauty (Cunard's new holistic spa concept) on every voyage, offering oceanic treatments and meditation rituals inspired by wilderness. As night falls, with the backdrop of Alaska, guests will enjoy a unique sense of occasion with an Ice White Ball in the spectacular Queens Room on every voyage.

Cunard has doubled its Alaska program in 2020, offering a full season from June through September. All voyages are roundtrip out of Vancouver ranging from nine to 12 nights and one getaway voyage to San Francisco for an overnight stay on the 4th of July, 2020. The Alaska voyages will feature full days in ports such as Ketchikan, Victoria, Juneau, Skagway and others.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

For travel advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSource or call Cunard toll free at 1-800-528-6273.

