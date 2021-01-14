World's Oldest Ukulele Manufacturer Launches Three New Models For 2021

NAZARETH, Pa., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C. F. Martin & Co.® (Martin®), the oldest maker of ukuleles, will introduce three new models during NAMM Believe in Music Week, January 18-24, 2021. The models include the 0XK Ukulele, as part of the company's X Series; the T1 StreetMaster® Ukulele, as part of their 15 Series; and a 100% FSC®-certified Concert Ukulele.

One hundred and fourteen years ago, in 1907, C. F. Martin & Co. first attempted to build ukuleles at the request of their dealer in Honolulu, Bergstrom Music. While those ukes were not well received, Martin gave it another go in November of 1915, when they began production on twelve Style 1 soprano ukuleles. This time they were a hit. And capitalizing on that success, the company issued their first dedicated catalog for ukuleles in 1917. Over a century later, Martin is now the oldest manufacturer of ukuleles, still building a wide range of some of the finest ukuleles on the market.

"Every time I look at the ukulele case in the Martin Museum, I smile," said Chris Martin. "Ukuleles, as intended, make fun and lighthearted sounds. They bring people joy wherever they are played. My great-grandfather introduced ukuleles to the family business over a century ago, and, thankfully, we're still making high-quality ukuleles today. We hope you'll check out our new models for 2021. They're guaranteed to make you smile."

0XK Ukulele

Part of our X Series, this beautiful-sounding ukulele has top, back and sides made from durable high-pressure laminate (HPL). We hand selected the finest Hawaiian koa to give this instrument the rich grain pattern of a much more expensive ukulele. But, because it is made from HPL, you can take this concert uke anywhere—the beach, the stage, a road trip— and your only worry will be what song to play next. It may be our lowest-priced uke, but you'd never know it from the way it looks and sounds.

Price $299.

T1 StreetMaster® Ukulele

We've been making tenor-sized ukuleles since 1929, but nothing quite like this. An ultra-thin finish creates a beautifully weathered appearance that feels as if it's an old friend you've been playing for years. The top, back and sides are all mahogany, making it lightweight with a bright tone. If you play guitar and want to learn the uke, this size makes for a comfortable transition, and it's great for both a child and full-grown adult. The T1 StreetMaster® brings together premier sound, outstanding playability, and easy affordability in one gorgeous instrument.

Price $449.

Concert Ukulele FSC

Built for serious players who want premium tone in an environmentally friendly instrument, this concert-sized ukulele features top, back and sides made from 100% FSC®-certified mahogany. You can feel good knowing that all the wood in this ukulele is responsibly sourced, and you'll look and sound even better. It's constructed with an applied dovetail mahogany neck for extra stability, it sports Ratio® tuners—a new feature on Martin ukes—to get you in tune quickly and accurately, and its satin finish adds the perfect amount of shine. Set the right tone for the planet with the Concert Ukulele FSC.

Price $2,399.

About Martin Guitars, Ukuleles, and Strings

C. F. Martin & Co.® has been Inspiring Musicians Worldwide® for nearly two centuries with their superior guitar, ukulele, and string products. Martin remains the choice for musicians around the world for their unrivaled quality, craftsmanship, and tone. Throughout the company's long history, Martin products can be seen and heard across all genres of music and in all segments of pop culture, from concert and theater stages to television and movies.

With an unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible manufacturing practices, Martin continually drives the acoustic guitar market forward, introducing innovative features that have become standards across the industry. These groundbreaking innovations include the introduction of X-bracing, the 14-fret guitar, and the "Dreadnought" size guitar.

Martin has also led innovations in strings, such as introducing the first high-tensile strength steel-string core wire; the first nickel acoustic strings (Martin Retro®); the proprietary Titanium Core strings; and now the groundbreaking, new Authentic Acoustic line, which offers unmatched stability, tone, comfort, and longevity. Learn more here: www.martinguitar.com/aa.

Connect with Martin on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, and via www.martinguitar.com.

