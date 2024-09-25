Guests sailing on MSC World America to enjoy an authentic Italian experience with Eataly, including exclusive dishes only available on board

MSC Cruises' latest flagship will also feature new Greek restaurant Paxos along with new on-the-go options catering to a variety of tastes

MSC World America will welcome guests in April 2025 and spend her inaugural season sailing from PortMiami to the Caribbean

Additional Images Found Here

GENEVA, Switzerland, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Cruises' newest flagship, MSC World America, will feature the only Eataly restaurant at sea when she enters service next year.

WORLD’S ONLY EATALY AT SEA COMING TO MSC CRUISES’ NEWEST FLAGSHIP - MSC WORLD AMERICA

MSC Cruises is partnering with Eataly, the global ambassador of high-quality Italian food and wine, to offer guests an exclusive experience on the line's new flagship. The world-renowned brand will debut alongside the ship's other new restaurant and on-the-go food options, offering more choice and more convenience, while blending the cruise line's signature European elegance with experiences tailored to the American market.

Bernhard Stacher, Vice President of Global Hotel Operations, MSC Cruises, said: "As an international cruise line with a strong European heritage, we are committed to taking our guests on a gastronomic journey of discovery with the onboard dining experience as we believe that the best memories are made when sharing good food together. MSC World America stays true to this philosophy, which is why we have partnered with Eataly – an emblem of Made in Italy and Italian culinary artistry. We share a passion for high-quality, authentic food made with fresh ingredients and together we are creating a unique experience that can only be enjoyed on board MSC World America."

Maximizing choice while offering a mix of traditional favorites and new flavors has always been at the core of MSC Cruises' dining ethos. MSC World America will offer 19 dining venues, including four elegant main restaurants, two relaxed buffets, two exclusive venues for guests in the MSC Yacht Club, and unique experiences including:

NEW! EATALY AT SEA

MSC World America's new Eataly restaurant will offer a menu that spans the pillars of Italian gastronomy, ranging from some of the brand's most beloved dishes to items exclusively available on board. Guests can expect an unparalleled ingredient selection carefully sourced from Italian suppliers—with freshly made pasta crafted on-site—for an unforgettable culinary journey celebrating Italy's finest flavors.

Eataly on MSC World America is a celebration of Italian culture and tradition, with a passion that extends beyond the menu. The restaurant's design will incorporate warm materials, natural tones and soft lighting, fostering an informal yet elegant atmosphere. Plus, the open kitchen will maintain Eataly's commitment to showcasing the cooking process live in front of guests' eyes.

SPECIALITY DINING CONCEPTS FOR EVERY PALATE

Alongside Eataly, MSC World America will feature five other specialty restaurants, including fan favorites Kaito Sushi Bar, Kaito Teppanyaki, Butcher's Cut steakhouse, and Hola! Tacos & Cantina—all located in The Terraces district. Plus:

NEW! Paxos Greek Restaurant: In the Promenade district, Paxos will transport guests to the Mediterranean with its fresh, seafood-forward menu, complete with a fresh fish counter display for guests to choose from and four unique areas designed to immerse guests in the culture of Greece . Paxos will serve as a multi-service venue, offering lunch with the option of outdoor dining as well as small plates and cocktails on the restaurant's terrace in the afternoon. From the afternoon to evening, guests can opt for the rooftop lounge with comfortable seating to relax in the shade. Music will accompany dinner, while guests enjoy a menu featuring hot pita bread and dips, hot and cold mezes to mix and share, delicacies like moussaka and lamb kleftiko, and a range of delicious fish and meat dishes.

DINING ON THE GO

MSC World America will offer five fast casual concepts, making it easy to grab a bite on the go while exploring all the ship has to offer:

NEW! Paxos on the Go: Conveniently located in the Promenade district with comfortable seating on the Paxos Terrace, offering flavorful bites for a small charge including authentic Greek favorites like souvlaki and fritto misto

Conveniently located in the Promenade district with comfortable seating on the Paxos Terrace, offering flavorful bites for a small charge including authentic Greek favorites like souvlaki and fritto misto NEW! Promenade Bites: Offering hotdogs, chili dogs, street corn, corn on the cob and cotton candy in the Promenade district

Offering hotdogs, chili dogs, street corn, corn on the cob and cotton candy in the Promenade district NEW! The Harbour Bar & Bites: Featuring savory snacks like empanadas, burritos, corn dogs, and wraps, along with cookies and brownies, plus cold beverages in the Family Aventura district

Featuring savory snacks like empanadas, burritos, corn dogs, and wraps, along with cookies and brownies, plus cold beverages in the Family Aventura district La Boca Grill : The perfect spot for an easy lunch, serving pizza in the Aqua Deck district

The perfect spot for an easy lunch, serving pizza in the Aqua Deck district Luna Park Pizza & Burger: Serving up American classics with convenient options throughout the day and well into the night in the Galleria district

MSC World America will launch in April 2025 and spend her inaugural season sailing from PortMiami in the Caribbean, with all itineraries including a stop at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the cruise line's private island in The Bahamas.

For more information about MSC World America, please click here.

About MSC Cruises

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe, South America, the Gulf region and Southern Africa, with a strong and growing presence in North America and the Far East.

The MSC Cruises fleet consists of 22 modern ships with three new vessels due to be launched in 2025, 2026, and 2027.

The Company operates in more than 100 countries around the world, offering cruises across five continents, calling at more than 300 destinations and welcoming more than 180 different nationalities on board.

MSC Cruises is firmly committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions for its marine operations by 2050.

For more information, click here.

SOURCE MSC Cruises USA