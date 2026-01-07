World's Strongest Man Hafþór "Thor" Björnsson to Attempt Record-Breaking Lift at the Enhanced Games

– "The Mountain" Aims to Beat His Deadlift World Record –

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced, the elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike the ability to optimize their health, performance and recovery, today announced that legendary World's Strongest Man Champion Hafþór Júlíus "Thor" Björnsson will participate in the inaugural Enhanced Games on May 24, 2026. As the sole competitor in an exhibition event, Thor will attempt to break his own 510 kg (1,124 lbs.) deadlift world record during the Enhanced Games live from Resorts World in Las Vegas.

"Thor is a globally recognized icon, a literal mountain in both sports and entertainment and we are thrilled he's participating in the Games," said Maxmillian Martin, CEO of Enhanced. "There are very few - if any - people on the planet who can match Thor's sheer power and the spectacle that only he can create with a global audience."

Bjornsson, 37, is an elite professional strongman competitor and world-famous actor. He is a World's Strongest Man champion (2018), three-time winner of the Arnold Strongman Classic (2018-20) and five-time winner of Europe's Strongest Man (2014-15 and 2017-19). At the 2025 World Deadlift Championships in Birmingham, England, Björnsson deadlifted 510 kg (1,124 lbs) to break the all-time world record deadlift, surpassing his own previously-held record of 505 kg (1,113 lbs) and becoming the first and only man in history to deadlift more than 500 kg three times.

Thor is also the only man to achieve the elusive Strongman Triple Crown, winning World's Strongest Man (WSM), the Arnold Strongman Classic (ASC), and Europe's Strongest Man (ESM) in the same year (2018).

As an actor, Björnsson is best known for his portrayal of Ser Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane in the award-winning HBO series Games of Thrones.

"Defying what was previously thought humanly possible is what powers my success and what attracted me to the Games," said Björnsson. "I believe what the team at Enhanced is embarking on – to change the conversation about what is possible in sport will be historic and I wanted to be a part of that. I can't wait to try and beat my record and shake the floor in Las Vegas."

The inaugural Enhanced Games will take place on May 24, 2026 at Resorts World Las Vegas. Featuring events in weightlifting, sprinting and swimming, the Enhanced Games is a global annual competition that celebrates human potential through safe, transparent enhancement, offering fair play, record pay, and unmatched athlete care.

About Enhanced Business Combination Agreement

On November 26, 2025 Enhanced Ltd ("Enhanced" or the "Company") announced it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with A Paradise Acquisition Corp. ("A Paradise") (NASDAQ: APAD), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), with the intent to bring its global sports business to the U.S. public markets. The transaction is pending regulatory review by the United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). ( link )

About The Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games will champion scientific innovation and integrity in elite sporting competition. Enhanced believes in an objective, evidence-based approach to competition, one that celebrates athletic excellence and unlocks athletes' full potential. The Enhanced Games is not only creating a sporting event that is thrilling for spectators but also a beacon for scientific transparency and athlete welfare. By putting athletes first, it gives them the opportunity to reach their full potential and be compensated accordingly, all while ensuring their safety through rigorous medical supervision and scientific oversight. The inaugural Enhanced Games will take place on May 24, 2026 and will be held at a purpose-built competition complex at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Games will offer unprecedented financial incentives to athletes.

About Enhanced Ltd

Enhanced, is an elite sports competition and performance products company committed to giving athletes and people alike access to products that optimize their health, performance and recovery. The Enhanced Performance Product line provides consumers access to products, and protocols that optimize health, longevity and vitality. As a premium brand, Enhanced aims to revolutionize and lead the Performance Medicine category.

For more information about mission of Enhanced please visit www.enhanced.com

