WorldTicket Partners with Discover the World Offering a Seamless Solution for Airlines

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover the World has partnered with WorldTicket, a leading solution provider for full service, low-cost and hybrid airlines.

WorldTicket provides the Passenger Service System (PSS) called Sell-More-Seats to airlines worldwide and through the ownership of the airline FlexFlight with the IATA code W2, they provide GDS outsourcing through the solution W2 Sub-Hosting as well as global ticketing via the solution W2 Ticketing.

WorldTicket is committed to provide a superior level of quality and service aligning with Discover the World's core values, with its global reach and set up both companies will work together in strategic markets to offer a seamless solution to airline customers worldwide.

"We are delighted to partner with WorldTicket to help our airline partners drive more revenue post-COVID. Working with such a progressive technology company, Discover's menu of air services now covers exciting solutions from sales to distribution. More choices to help our industry recover quickly and grow!" said Ian Murray, Discover the World's CEO.

Lasse Meilsoe, founder of WorldTicket, said, "We are very excited about this collaboration with Discover the World where we see significant synergies between the services of both companies and in particular our W2 Sub-Hosting and W2 ticketing services where together we can generate additional revenue and enhance the existing network of the partner airlines of Discover the World."

Peer Winter, VP Commercial Business Development added, "By getting access to our W2 solutions, Discover the World's partner airlines can now combine the fully targeted sales capabilities of Discover the World, which are based on both actual and historical market KPI's with the global GDS and ticketing services of W2. This will enable the airlines to sustainably increase their revenues. When combined our services create a distribution niche consisting of a global reach as well as local expertise."

About WorldTicket

WorldTicket's PSS, Sell-More-Seats (SMS), is a modern and user-friendly solution for inventory management and distribution built on the latest technology. It provides more than 60 airlines worldwide with sales in all the industry distribution channels including their own website, as well as through our B2B module and via connectivity to all the major GDSs and online travel agencies. The set-up is fully flexible and thus scalable for all airline requirements.

In addition, WorldTicket has the ideal solution for start-up and virtual airlines which need easy and fast access to GDS distribution. The unique set up with the company's own AOC holding airline FlexFlight (IATA code W2) guarantees full commercial control of GDS sales but without any upfront investments.

W2 BSP Ticketing by WorldTicket enables any airline to fully utilize the benefits of global ticketing and to increase their earnings. Airlines of any size can, independently from their PSS, use W2 Ticketing in remote markets. Website http://www.worldticket.com

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of our clients and trade industry partners every day.

