WorldTrips Honored With Top Workplace Award by IndyStar for the Second Consecutive Year

CARMEL, Ind., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldTrips, a leader in the global travel insurance industry based in Carmel, Indiana, is proud to announce that it has been named a Top Workplace by the IndyStar for the second year in a row. This prestigious award celebrates the best places to work in the Indianapolis area, recognizing companies that excel in creating a positive work environment and fostering a culture of professional growth and satisfaction among employees.

A Testament to Employee Satisfaction and Company Culture

WorldTrips credits its repeat recognition to its steadfast commitment to fostering a supportive and engaging work environment. "We are deeply honored to receive the Top Places to Work award once again," said President and CEO Mark Carney of WorldTrips. "This accolade is a testament to our dedicated team and our commitment to a company culture that supports their growth and well-being."

The Top Places to Work awards are based on rigorous analysis of survey responses from employees, which makes the recognition especially meaningful as it directly reflects the sentiment and satisfaction of the company's workforce.

Continuous Growth and Employee Development

WorldTrips has made significant investments in employee development programs that encourage continuous learning and career advancement. "We believe that our people are our greatest assets. Providing them with the resources they need to succeed, and grow is fundamental to our mission," says Traci Troutman, Human Resources Manager for WorldTrips.

In addition to internal development initiatives, WorldTrips has implemented several employee wellness programs aimed at promoting a healthy work-life balance, which have been exceptionally well received.

Community and Industry Impact

Beyond the office, WorldTrips remains committed to impacting the community positively and setting standards within the travel insurance industry. The company's innovative approaches to customer service and comprehensive coverage options set them apart in the marketplace and underscore their reputation as a leader in the industry.

About WorldTrips

WorldTrips, based in Carmel, Indiana, is a full-service organization offering a comprehensive portfolio of travel medical and trip protection insurance products designed to address the insurance needs of travelers worldwide. WorldTrips is a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies. WorldTrips' Atlas Journey trip protection insurance products are underwritten by Tokio Marine HCC's U.S. Specialty Insurance Company (USSIC). USSIC is a Texas-domiciled insurance company operating on an admitted basis throughout the United States. For more information about WorldTrips, please visit WorldTrips.com.

WorldTrips Insurance Services CA License Number 0G39705.

