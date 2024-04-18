WorldTrips Wins Gold 2024 Stevie® Award

Recognized for Innovative Trip Cancellation Group Quoting Tool

CARMEL, Ind., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldTrips, a part of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies, has won a Gold award in the Sales Distinction of the Year — Computer Software category in the 18th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service.



The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes several of the world's leading business awards shows including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

WorldTrips was recognized for its recently developed Trip Cancellation Group Quoting Tool designed to support "Group Insurance" plans effectively. This tool offers unparalleled flexibility, allowing WorldTrips-certified Travel Advisors to add travelers to the group until the aggregate trip cost reaches $500,000, and to modify individual trip details up until the day before departure. The inclusion of a pre-existing medical condition waiver and bulk upload features are indicative of the tool's comprehensive and user-friendly design.

Since launching Trip Cancellation products in the U.S. market in 2021, WorldTrips has utilized advanced technology to streamline the sales process, enhancing service delivery to Travel Advisors. The company has now expanded its market presence through innovations such as customized quoting solutions and agent self-service tools, which are unparalleled in the industry.

Noteworthy features of the new tool include:

A "Get Group Quote" button for easy initiation of group quotes.

Direct quote delivery to customers for seamless group enrollment.

Individual payment options, with WorldTrips now absorbing credit card fees on behalf of travel advisors.

The tool also facilitates automatic reissuance of policy documents whenever changes occur, ensuring that each traveler receives their personalized insurance document according to their state of residence. This reduces the administrative burden on travel advisors and group travel organizers.

With these enhancements, WorldTrips is setting a new benchmark for flexibility and convenience in the group travel insurance market, demonstrating its commitment to excellence and innovation. These initiatives not only enhance the user experience but also position WorldTrips as a leader in the Group insurance sector.

"Such tools not only benefit the workflow of the agents but also enhance the overall customer experience, making group insurance transactions smoother and more user-friendly," says WorldTrips President and CEO Mark Carney. "WorldTrips is beyond thrilled to be recognized with this prestigious customer service award. It is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication and hard work in ensuring that every client's experience is nothing short of exceptional."

About WorldTrips

WorldTrips, based in Carmel, Indiana, is a full-service organization offering a comprehensive portfolio of travel medical and trip protection insurance products designed to address the insurance needs of travelers worldwide. WorldTrips is a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies. WorldTrips' Atlas Journey trip protection insurance products are underwritten by Tokio Marine HCC's U.S. Specialty Insurance Company (USSIC). USSIC is a Texas-domiciled insurance company operating on an admitted basis throughout the United States. For more information about WorldTrips, please visit WorldTrips.com.

WorldTrips Insurance Services CA License Number 0G39705.

