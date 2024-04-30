WorldTrips Reveals Surprisingly Low Costs for Travel Medical Insurance, Making Nomadic Lifestyles More Accessible Than Ever

CARMEL, Ind., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldTrips, a leading provider of travel insurance solutions based in Carmel, Indiana, is excited to announce the latest findings regarding the affordability of travel medical insurance geared for nomadic travelers. Amidst a growing trend of digital nomads and extended travel, WorldTrips is setting a new standard for accessible, travel medical insurance at remarkably low costs.

According to recent data from WorldTrips, its Atlas Nomads insurance plan is now available for as low as $1.54 per day or $46.84 per month, although pricing may vary by age and destination. This breakthrough pricing is part of WorldTrips' commitment to supporting the burgeoning community of remote workers and long-term travelers who embrace a location-independent lifestyle. These cost-effective rates make it easier than ever for nomads to secure travel medical coverage without straining their budgets.

"Our goal is to make sure that all travelers, especially those embracing the nomadic lifestyle, have access to value-driven travel medical insurance," says WorldTrips President and CEO Mark Carney. "We understand the unique needs of nomads, and we're thrilled to offer a solution that not only meets but exceeds expectations at a price point that also delivers high value."

WorldTrips' Atlas Nomads insurance plans cover a wide array of needs, including emergency medical expenses and medical evacuations. The average cost for a 68-day Atlas Nomads insurance policy is approximately $132, making it an excellent value for extended travel. This plan is tailored to be flexible, accommodating cost changes typical of nomadic travel, such as varying destinations and lengths of stay.

Features of Atlas Nomads Insurance by WorldTrips:

Rates starting as low as $1.54 per day for international travelers.

per day for international travelers. Travel medical coverage including emergency medical and medical evacuation.

Supplemental travel benefits including Trip Interruption, Travel Delay, and Lost Checked Luggage.

Emergency travel benefits including Terrorism, Political Evacuation, and Crisis Response.

Flexible plan that adapts to the dynamic lifestyles of nomads.

No deductibles.

Easy access to purchase and manage policies online through the WorldTrips website.

This pricing structure is part of WorldTrips' broader strategy to promote sustainable and safe travel options for individuals who work remotely and live globally. By making travel medical insurance both affordable and easy to understand, WorldTrips is helping to ensure that the growing number of digital nomads can focus on their adventures with peace of mind.

Financial Strength

Nomadic travelers can purchase with confidence knowing that WorldTrips is a company celebrated for its financial robustness. CNN Underscored has highlighted WorldTrips for its outstanding financial strength, ensuring that the company is not only a leader in providing coverage but also a reliable steward of its clients' needs in times of crisis. This recognition affirms that WorldTrips is a trustworthy partner for securing travel medical insurance.

Methodology

WorldTrips analyzed the average cost for all Atlas Nomads travel medical policies sold between January 22, 2024 – March 31, 2024. The average daily rate is based on the average days per month of 30.416.

About WorldTrips

WorldTrips, based in Carmel, Indiana, is a full-service organization offering a comprehensive portfolio of travel medical and trip protection insurance products designed to address the insurance needs of travelers worldwide. WorldTrips is a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies. For more information about WorldTrips, please visit WorldTrips.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE WorldTrips