WorldTrips Named a Best Travel Insurance Company of February 2024

News provided by

WorldTrips

22 Feb, 2024, 14:00 ET

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldTrips is proud to announce it has been named one of the Best Travel Insurance Companies of February 2024 by CNN Underscored. The global travel insurance provider was recognized for its "financial strength" and comprehensive coverage – which is available to all WorldTrips customers who purchase an Atlas Journey trip protection plan.

After analyzing 49 policies, CNN Underscored named the top travel insurance companies and policies on the market. Two of WorldTrips' policies made the top 10: Atlas Journey Preferred and Atlas Journey Premier.

CNN Underscored said this about WorldTrips' ranking:

Of the top eight travel insurance companies in our review, WorldTrips' underwriting company is the only one to have an 'A++' (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best. This indicates that the company is financially stable enough to cover claims that arise.

"We are honored and thrilled to be recognized with these prestigious accolades, solidifying our position as a market leader," said President and CEO of WorldTrips, Mark Carney. "This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional travel insurance while maintaining exceptional financial strength. We are immensely proud of our team's hard work, dedication, and the trust our customers place in us."

With this recent achievement, WorldTrips further confirms its position as a leading travel insurance provider that offers customizable comprehensive trip protection and travel medical plans, trusted by travelers worldwide. The company remains committed to continuous innovation and creating award-winning customer experiences.

For more information about WorldTrips, please visit https://www.worldtrips.com/.

Media Contact

[email protected]

About WorldTrips  

WorldTrips is a full-service organization offering a comprehensive portfolio of travel medical and trip protection insurance products designed to address the insurance needs of travelers worldwide. WorldTrips is a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies. WorldTrips' Atlas Journey trip protection insurance products are underwritten by Tokio Marine HCC's U.S. Specialty Insurance Company (USSIC). USSIC is a Texas-domiciled insurance company operating on an admitted basis throughout the United States.

WorldTrips Insurance Services CA License Number 0G39705

SOURCE WorldTrips

Also from this source

WorldTrips Launches Atlas Nomads for Remote Workers and Global Travelers

WorldTrips Insurance Services, based in Carmel, Indiana, a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies and a leading provider of global travel...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Travel

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.