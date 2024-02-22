WorldTrips Named a Best Travel Insurance Company of February 2024

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldTrips is proud to announce it has been named one of the Best Travel Insurance Companies of February 2024 by CNN Underscored. The global travel insurance provider was recognized for its "financial strength" and comprehensive coverage – which is available to all WorldTrips customers who purchase an Atlas Journey trip protection plan.

After analyzing 49 policies, CNN Underscored named the top travel insurance companies and policies on the market. Two of WorldTrips' policies made the top 10: Atlas Journey Preferred and Atlas Journey Premier.

CNN Underscored said this about WorldTrips' ranking:

Of the top eight travel insurance companies in our review, WorldTrips' underwriting company is the only one to have an 'A++' (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best. This indicates that the company is financially stable enough to cover claims that arise.

"We are honored and thrilled to be recognized with these prestigious accolades, solidifying our position as a market leader," said President and CEO of WorldTrips, Mark Carney. "This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional travel insurance while maintaining exceptional financial strength. We are immensely proud of our team's hard work, dedication, and the trust our customers place in us."

With this recent achievement, WorldTrips further confirms its position as a leading travel insurance provider that offers customizable comprehensive trip protection and travel medical plans, trusted by travelers worldwide. The company remains committed to continuous innovation and creating award-winning customer experiences.

For more information about WorldTrips, please visit https://www.worldtrips.com/.

Media Contact

[email protected]

About WorldTrips

WorldTrips is a full-service organization offering a comprehensive portfolio of travel medical and trip protection insurance products designed to address the insurance needs of travelers worldwide. WorldTrips is a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies. WorldTrips' Atlas Journey trip protection insurance products are underwritten by Tokio Marine HCC's U.S. Specialty Insurance Company (USSIC). USSIC is a Texas-domiciled insurance company operating on an admitted basis throughout the United States.

WorldTrips Insurance Services CA License Number 0G39705

SOURCE WorldTrips