Worldwide Data Center Power Market to Surpass $27 Billion by 2028, Insights on Investment Prospects in 9 Regions and 41 Countries - Arizton

May 04, 2023, 12:30 ET
CHICAGO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the worldwide data center power market will grow at a CAGR of 6.48% from 2022-2028.
The growing number of data center construction has prompted data center investors to install energy-efficient power infrastructure. Different trends have been witnessed in the market regarding the adoption of UPS systems or generator units. Data center operators have been investing in innovative solutions such as generators powered by hydrotreated vegetable oil, natural gas, hydrogen fuel cells, eco-diesel generator sets, and others. Regarding UPS systems, the market has shown more inclination toward adopting battery types such as nickel-zinc, lithium-ion, VRLA, and Prussian blue sodium-ion batteries.
Worldwide Data Center Power Market Report
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 27.02 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 18.54 Billion
|
CAGR by Revenue (2022-2028)
|
6.48 %
|
Power Capacity (2028)
|
9,778.6 MW
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Electrical Infrastructure, UPS System Capacity, Generator Capacity, Tier Standards, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC, and Southeast Asia
|
Countries Covered
|
The US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of Latin America, the UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Ireland, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Other Western European Countries, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland & Iceland, Russia, Poland, Other Central & Eastern European Countries, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Other Middle Eastern Countries, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Other African Countries, China, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Rest of APAC, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, and Other Southeast Asian Countries
|
Market Dynamics
|
North America is the most mature market globally, with major dominance in investment and power capacity share, led by the U.S. Canada is an emerging market with steady growth in data centers.
Globally, Latin America is one of the emerging markets. The market is growing due to major contributions from Brazil, followed by Mexico, Chile, and Colombia, which are witnessing growth in digitalization and connectivity.
Western Europe is one of the growing markets in data center development. The region's major growth is contributed by markets such as the UK, Germany, and France. Markets such as Ireland and the Netherlands witnessed little impact on investments due to the ban on data center construction. There is significant growth in greenfield and modular data center developments. The modular data center developments are increased as the construction methods seemed inefficient due to labor shortages, budget constraints, and construction delays in certain countries across the region.
One of the reasons operators prefer Nordics for data center developments in the region's cold climate, which helps operators cut down on cooling costs and reduce their PUE significantly. Data center operators are signing PPA with renewable energy providers to increase sustainability by decreasing their carbon footprint. For instance, Telia and Telenor signed a PPA with Better Energy for a solar park construction in Denmark.
Market Trends
The market has adopted energy-efficient UPS solutions that are helping the data center operators reduce the OPEX for electrical infrastructure and reduce the downtime in the data centers. Data center operators have started investing in UPS batteries such as lithium-ion, Prussian blue sodium-ion, and nickel-zinc batteries. The market has also witnessed a share of VRLA battery adoption by several data center operators.
The data center market is significantly moving toward sustainability, and thus the adoption of several unique solutions has been witnessed in the market. For instance, data center operators have started adopting fuel cell generators to overcome the extreme power requirements of data center facilities.
Market Segmentation
Electrical Infrastructure
- (UPS) Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- Rack PDU
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
UPS System Capacity
- <=500 KVA
- >500-1,000 KVA
- >1,000 KVA
Generator Capacity
- 0-1.5 MW
- 5-3 MW
- >=3 MW
Tier Standards
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Chile
- Colombia
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Netherlands
- Ireland
- Switzerland
- Italy
- Spain
- Belgium
- Other Western European Countries
- Nordics
- Sweden
- Denmark
- Norway
- Finland & Iceland
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Other Central & Eastern European Countries
- Middle East
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- Other Middle Eastern Countries
- Africa
- South Africa
- Kenya
- Nigeria
- Other African Countries
- APAC
- China
- Hong Kong
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Rest of APAC
- Southeast Asia
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Other Southeast Asian Countries
Table of Content
ABOUT ARIZTON
ABOUT OUR DATA CENTER CAPABILITIES
WHAT'S INCLUDED
SEGMENTS INCLUDED
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
MARKET AT GLANCE
PREMIUM INSIGHTS
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES
- INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
- POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
MARKET DYNAMICS
- MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
- MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
- MARKET RESTRAINTS
- SITE SELECTION CRITERIA
MARKET SEGMENTATION
- ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
- UPS SYSTEM CAPACITY
- GENERATOR CAPACITY
- TIER STANDARDS
GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
NORTH AMERICA
- MARKET SNAPSHOT & KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
US
- KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS
- MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- POWER CAPACITY & RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION
- MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
CANADA
LATIN AMERICA
- MARKET SNAPSHOT & KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
BRAZIL
- KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS
- MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- POWER PRICING & RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION
- MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
MEXICO
CHILE
COLOMBIA
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
WESTERN EUROPE
- MARKET SNAPSHOT & KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
UK
- KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS
- MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- POWER PRICING & RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION
- MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
GERMANY
FRANCE
NETHERLANDS
IRELAND
SWITZERLAND
ITALY
SPAIN
BELGIUM
OTHER WESTERN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES
NORDICS
- MARKET SNAPSHOT & KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
SWEDEN
- KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS
- MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- PPA, RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION & DISTRICT HEATING
- MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
DENMARK
NORWAY
FINLAND & ICELAND
CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE
RUSSIA
POLAND
OTHER CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES
MIDDLE EAST
- MARKET SNAPSHOT & KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- UAE
- KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS
- MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION
- MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
SAUDI ARABIA
ISRAEL
OTHER MIDDLE EASTERN COUNTRIES
AFRICA
- MARKET SNAPSHOT & KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
SOUTH AFRICA
- KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS
- MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- POWER PRICING & RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION
- MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
KENYA
NIGERIA
OTHER AFRICAN COUNTRIES
APAC
- MARKET SNAPSHOT & KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
CHINA
- KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS
- MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION
- MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
HONG KONG
AUSTRALIA
NEW ZEALAND
INDIA
JAPAN
SOUTH KOREA
TAIWAN
REST OF APAC
SOUTHEAST ASIA
- MARKET SNAPSHOT & KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- SINGAPORE
- KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS
- MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION
- MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
INDONESIA
MALAYSIA
THAILAND
PHILIPPINES
VIETNAM
OTHER SOUTHEAST ASIAN COUNTRIES
MARKET PARTICIPANTS
- ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS
QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
APPENDIX
- ABBREVIATIONS
- DEFINITIONS
- SEGMENTAL COVERAGE
