WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions, a Medical Solutions brand, welcomes Chief Nursing Officer

OMAHA, Neb., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions , which offers direct hire international nurse and allied health recruitment, is pleased to welcome Laura Messineo as its Chief Nursing Officer.

The company, which was founded in 1998 and acquired by Medical Solutions in March 2023, currently operates as its own brand under Medical Solutions' parent company.

Messineo has spent much of her nursing career developing and implementing cutting-edge clinical programs and strategies for several large acute care systems. She has held various roles within the healthcare industry, most recently serving as the Senior Director of Digital Health at Novant Health in North Carolina. Prior to that, she served as Vice President of Virtual Health at Highmark Health in Pennsylvania and Vice President Telehealth at AMITA Health in Illinois.

In her new role, Messineo will enable WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions to better serve its U.S. based clients by introducing enhanced clinical support and new innovations in utilization of a global healthcare workforce. She will accomplish this by enhancing the transition process of international nurses to U.S. practice, supporting recruiting and business development teams, engaging with clinical leaders across the country, and leading development of innovative virtual health models.

"We're delighted Laura brought her passion to our company and we're certain that with her on our team we can continue to meaningfully improve lives every day by connecting amazing healthcare facilities nationwide with experienced global healthcare professionals," said Ron Hoppe, CEO of WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions has offices located in the United States, United Arab Emirates, and the Philippines.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems. Together with its family brands, Aureus Medical Group, Matchwell, HOST Healthcare, FocusOne Solutions, and WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions, Medical Solutions connects nurses, allied health clinicians, and clinical leaders with healthcare facilities across the U.S. Its service offerings include contingent staffing, managed services, strike staffing, permanent placement, local contract, per diem, and international staffing. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Medical Solutions maintains office locations in San Diego, California; Denver, Colorado; Cincinnati, Ohio; Tupelo, Mississippi; Durham, North Carolina; and Tampa and Jacksonville Beach, Florida. For more information about Medical Solutions, visit www.medicalsolutions.com. For more information about WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions, visit https://healthstaff.org/.

