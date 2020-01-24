Worldwide RAN Revenues Projected to Reach $0.2 Trillion Through 2024, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, worldwide RAN revenues are projected to reach $0.2 Trillion over the 2019 to 2024 forecast period to accommodate the surging demand for 5G.

"Following three consecutive years of declining worldwide RAN revenues between 2015 and 2017, the global upswing that began in the second half of 2018 has become deeper and stronger, reflecting a shift from 4G to 5G that is accelerating at a torrid pace, much faster than anyone expected," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President and analyst with the Dell'Oro Group. "We expect these trends to propel the overall RAN market to advance at a healthy pace over the near-term accommodating an intense 5G capex envelop before growth tapers off in the outer part of the forecast period resulting in a flat CAGR between 2019 and 2024," continued Pongratz.

Other highlights from the Mobile RAN 5-Year Forecast Report:

5G NR RAN investments to surpass $100 Billion .

. 5G NR small cell market to approach 10 percent to 20 percent of overall 5G NR market.

Global macro and small cell transceiver shipments to approach 0.7 Billion.

Millimeter Wave 5G NR to account for one sixth of overall small cell investments.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Mobile RAN 5-Year Forecast Report offers a complete overview of the Mobile RAN industry by region – North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, China, and Caribbean & Latin America, with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, transceivers or RF carrier shipments, unit shipments for 5GNR, 5G NR Sub 6 GHz, 5G NR mmW, LTE, LTE FDD, LTE TDD, WCDMA, and GSM pico, micro, and macro transceiver base stations. The report also include splits for macro and non-residential small cells and Massive MIMO. To purchase this report, please contact by email at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

Related Links

http://www.delloro.com

