WOUFX Officially Launches Pure 100% A-Book ECN/DMA International Trading Platform
News provided byWOUFX LLC
Mar 23, 2026, 09:44 ET
WILMINGTON, Del., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WOUFX LLC today announces the official launch of its international operations as a pure 100% A-Book ECN/DMA trading platform, providing transparent direct market access to global financial markets for international clients.
The platform delivers modern trading infrastructure across Forex, spot metals, indices, commodities and other instruments through a pure 100% A-Book ECN/DMA execution model.
Pure 100% A-Book ECN/DMA Execution Model
WOUFX operates exclusively under a pure 100% A-Book ECN/DMA (Electronic Communication Network / Direct Market Access) model. All client orders are routed directly to external liquidity providers with zero internalization.
Key principles of the WOUFX model:
- 100% A-Book execution as the sole model
- True Direct Market Access (DMA) to institutional liquidity
- Complete elimination of conflicts of interest between platform and client
- Full technological transparency of execution
- Strict prohibition of any internal dealing desk
- According to the company's internal corporate policy and operating agreement, 100% A-Book execution is the only permitted model. B-Book, hybrid execution and internalization are strictly prohibited at the corporate level.
Legal and Corporate Structure
WOUFX LLC is a limited liability company registered in the State of Delaware, USA (File No. 10372381).
Registered address: 1209 North Orange Street, Suite 100, Wilmington, Delaware 19801
LEI: 984500386C3CN4BF4710
ICO Data Protection Registration (UK): ZC023067
Authorized capital: USD 11,000,000
Regulatory Framework
WOUFX LLC is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FinCEN (Registration No. 31000315645596 – Dealer in foreign exchange and Money transmitter).
The company maintains full compliance with international standards, including AML / KYC / CTF, sanctions screening (OFAC, UN, EU, UK) and data protection.
Technological Infrastructure
WOUFX develops its own proprietary ecosystem, including trading infrastructure (Web, Desktop, Mobile), API solutions, analytics, anti-fraud systems, cybersecurity and DRP/BCP standards.
Global Development Strategy
The company is focused on international expansion in Asia, MENA, CIS and other regions under the brands WOUFX Global, WOUFX MENA and WOUFX ASIA.
Company Statement
"The official launch of WOUFX marks the introduction of a pure 100% A-Book ECN/DMA infrastructure. We operate exclusively under this model — with direct market access, full transparency and the highest compliance standards," said Eshniyozov Shoxjahon Akmal ogli, Founder and Managing Member of WOUFX LLC.
About WOUFX
WOUFX is an international fintech company operating a pure 100% A-Book ECN/DMA trading and infrastructure platform for global markets. The company focuses on transparent execution-only trading, advanced technology and compliance-driven operations.
SOURCE WOUFX LLC
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