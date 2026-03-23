WOUFX Officially Launches Pure 100% A-Book ECN/DMA International Trading Platform

WILMINGTON, Del., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WOUFX LLC today announces the official launch of its international operations as a pure 100% A-Book ECN/DMA trading platform, providing transparent direct market access to global financial markets for international clients.

The platform delivers modern trading infrastructure across Forex, spot metals, indices, commodities and other instruments through a pure 100% A-Book ECN/DMA execution model.

WOUFX TRADE WOUFX platform

Pure 100% A-Book ECN/DMA Execution Model

WOUFX operates exclusively under a pure 100% A-Book ECN/DMA (Electronic Communication Network / Direct Market Access) model. All client orders are routed directly to external liquidity providers with zero internalization.

Key principles of the WOUFX model:

100% A-Book execution as the sole model

True Direct Market Access (DMA) to institutional liquidity

Complete elimination of conflicts of interest between platform and client

Full technological transparency of execution

Strict prohibition of any internal dealing desk

According to the company's internal corporate policy and operating agreement, 100% A-Book execution is the only permitted model. B-Book, hybrid execution and internalization are strictly prohibited at the corporate level.

Legal and Corporate Structure

WOUFX LLC is a limited liability company registered in the State of Delaware, USA (File No. 10372381).

Registered address: 1209 North Orange Street, Suite 100, Wilmington, Delaware 19801

LEI: 984500386C3CN4BF4710

ICO Data Protection Registration (UK): ZC023067

Authorized capital: USD 11,000,000

Regulatory Framework

WOUFX LLC is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FinCEN (Registration No. 31000315645596 – Dealer in foreign exchange and Money transmitter).

The company maintains full compliance with international standards, including AML / KYC / CTF, sanctions screening (OFAC, UN, EU, UK) and data protection.

Technological Infrastructure

WOUFX develops its own proprietary ecosystem, including trading infrastructure (Web, Desktop, Mobile), API solutions, analytics, anti-fraud systems, cybersecurity and DRP/BCP standards.

Global Development Strategy

The company is focused on international expansion in Asia, MENA, CIS and other regions under the brands WOUFX Global, WOUFX MENA and WOUFX ASIA.

Company Statement

"The official launch of WOUFX marks the introduction of a pure 100% A-Book ECN/DMA infrastructure. We operate exclusively under this model — with direct market access, full transparency and the highest compliance standards," said Eshniyozov Shoxjahon Akmal ogli, Founder and Managing Member of WOUFX LLC.

About WOUFX

WOUFX is an international fintech company operating a pure 100% A-Book ECN/DMA trading and infrastructure platform for global markets. The company focuses on transparent execution-only trading, advanced technology and compliance-driven operations.

SOURCE WOUFX LLC