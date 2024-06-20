Would You Like Froyo with That? 16 Handles Launches French Fry Frozen Yogurt, Pokes Fun at Notoriously-Broken Fast Food Ice Cream Machines

Dessert Brand National Franchise Debuts Limited Edition Flavor This Week

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is here and it's time to treat yourself. In case your favorite fast food restaurant's ice cream machines are down, national frozen dessert brand 16 Handles has you covered with the launch of a salty new frozen yogurt flavor available for a limited time only – French Fry.

16 Handles has launched a limited-time flavor -- French Fry frozen yogurt.

The bright yellow soft serve tastes like crisp, salty fries and has real potato french fry pieces mixed in, creating the ultimate sweet and salty combination. The flavor has debuted at all the brand's 30+ locations nationwide and will be available until mid-July. Guests around New York City may even spot the new flavor on red and yellow billboards with the cheeky taglines, "Sorry, our french fry machine is down," and "I'm handlin' it."

"We're all about making people smile at 16 Handles," said Neil Hershman, CEO of 16 Handles. "Since we are experts when it comes to ice cream machines, we had some extra laughs with the marketing on this launch by poking fun at a big fast-food chain known for their broken ice cream machines. French fries and frozen yogurt go surprisingly well, and the flavor really has that "wow" factor."

16 Handles pushes the boundaries of innovation and flavor, with recent limited-edition monthly launches including Butter Beer, Dune Spice, and Keto Chocolate Brownie, alongside staples like Classic Vanilla, Original Tart, and Made with Nutella. The menu features 16 different soft serve flavors, 50+ toppings, and sauces, as well as a variety of frozen novelties such as cakes, take-home pints, and DŌ gourmet edible cookie dough. 16 Handles is a national franchise brand that features a contemporary store design and unparalleled customer experience. To learn more about 16 Handles and its franchising opportunities, visit https://16handles.com/.

About 16 Handles

16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan's East Village in 2008, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, the brand has expanded to over 30 locations through franchising with a menu that includes frozen yogurt, ice cream, vegan soft serve, endless toppings, drinks, and other treats and snacks. Each shop's full menu is available in-store and via the 16 Handles app. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers. For more information, visit 16handles.com.

Media Contact: Sara Faiwell, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

