Wound Closure Devices Market to Grow by USD 4.50 Billion during 2021-2025 | 3M Co. and B. Braun Melsungen AG Emerge as Key Contributors | Technavio

The wound closure devices market is driven by the rising demand for cosmetic and plastic surgeries. In addition, the increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds is anticipated to boost the growth of the wound closure devices market.

There has been an increasing popularity of plastic and cosmetic surgeries in both surgical and non-surgical procedures. These surgeries can be performed in areas such as the head, neck, and body that include surgeries like rhinoplasty, breast and cheek enhancement, augmentation, lift and reduction, tummy tuck, liposuction, gynecomastia treatment, laser resurfacing, and filler treatments. These surgeries focus on reconstructing the normal shape and appearance. Wound closure devices such as synthetic and absorbable sutures, adhesives, surgical staples and tapes, tissue sealants, hemostats, and mechanical wound closure devices are used to close wounds post plastic and cosmetic surgeries. The increasing popularity and demand for cosmetic and plastic surgeries are expected to contribute to the growth of wound closure devices significantly.

Major Five Wound Closure Devices Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates business through Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The company offers Skin Closure devices under the brand name Steri-Strip.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG operates business through B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers wound closures such as Surgical Sutures, Mechanical Staplers, Surgical Meshes, Tissue adhesives, Hemostats, Bone Regenerator, Endoluminal Vacuum Therapy, and Simple Management of Needles and Blades.

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. operates business through Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The company offers ARTISTS fibrin sealant to adhere autologous skin grafts and tissue flaps to wound beds.

DeRoyal Industries Inc.

DeRoyal Industries Inc. operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers wound closure strips under the brand, episeal.

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Essity Aktiebolag (publ) operates business through Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and Professional Hygiene. The company offers wound closure products under the brand name Leukoplast and Cutimed.

Wound Closure Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Sutures - size and forecast 2020-2025

Hemostats - size and forecast 2020-2025

Surgical staples - size and forecast 2020-2025

Wound sealants - size and forecast 2020-2025

Wound strips - size and forecast 2020-2025

Wound Closure Devices Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

