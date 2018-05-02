Wounded Veterans Cross America for Soldier Ride DC and White House Ceremony

Last year, Army veteran Deven Schei had the special privilege of introducing the president to other attending warriors during the White House ceremony. This year, he was there as a rider, along with his brother and fellow Army veteran, Erik. They rode together through Annapolis, but not on separate bikes – they shared a specially adapted tandem bicycle that suits their needs.

"We started riding in 2011, and we try to do one 40- to 50-mile ride each year," Deven said. "It's something we can do together, just me and him."

During his service in 2005, Erik was critically wounded by a sniper's bullet. His resulting traumatic head injury is so severe that he requires extensive caregiver support from his parents. But before Erik was shot, Deven made a solemn vow: "If something happens to you while you're over there, I promise to finish what you started." Deven kept his word and enlisted.

"I was in the 101st airborne, doing the same job my brother did as a combat engineer," Deven said. "Unfortunately, in 2008, me and my squad were ambushed. I got hit and ended up going into a long recovery."

In time, Erik and Deven were introduced to WWP and its Soldier Ride program, which empowered them to get outside of their comfort zones. Most importantly, it introduced to them to a supportive community and camaraderie that changed their lives forever.

