Wounded Veterans Learn About Homebuying Help with Veterans Charity

Shamika and her husband Bennie are looking to buy their first home. They have six children.

"We have two older kids that are out of the house, but we have two teenagers and two others," she said. "So, space would be good."

Bennie and Shamika learned about the requirements to buy a home using a VA loan, as well as what other resources are available.

"It gave us a good starting block on what to look for," Bennie said.

They also learned about how USAA can help through its Real Estate Rewards Network. USAA works with agents across the country and helps educate them on some of the nuances that military members might face during the homebuying process. Additionally, USAA, with the agents, can provide information to its members on finding the right home for your budget, applying for a loan, and choosing the best insurance options for your new home.

WWP surveys the warriors it serves every year to listen to the challenges and successes of veterans. One area that is improving is home ownership. According to the 2018 WWP Annual Warrior Survey, nearly 60 percent of warriors owned a home. Five years ago, just more than 46 percent owned a home.

WWP partners with organizations like USAA to help connect warriors with available resources. WWP's Benefits Service program also helps navigate VA benefits including home loan eligibility.

