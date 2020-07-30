Wounded Veterans Participate in Tele-Town Hall on VA Benefits, Support

"As the country reopens, we remained focused on the C&P exams," Lawrence said. "When the pandemic started, we stopped these exams, moving to virtual for safety reasons. We're starting to once again do the in-person C&P exams at 40% of military facilities."

Lawrence said local and state governments are setting the tone for this reopening, stressing that as the nation returns to normal, so will exams and benefits operations at the VA. WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington also encouraged warriors who had questions or issues that couldn't be addressed directly by the VA to reach out to WWP's Resource Center.

"The key to staying ahead of these issues is communication," Linnington said. "Our benefits and Resource Center staff are great resources if you have questions or need immediate benefits assistance."

According to WWP's most recent Annual Warrior Survey, 90% of survey participants identified that they are receiving compensation benefits from VA, with 65% saying they have a disability rating of 80% or higher. More than one-third have a rating of 100%.

