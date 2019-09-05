Wounded Warrior Finds Peace by Giving Back at National Park

Francisco spent 30 days in intensive care, followed by physical rehabilitation and months of additional surgeries and therapy. His jaw was wired shut for a while and he only ate liquified foods. Anxiety started to creep in, he began mixing his medication with alcohol, and his family life suffered.

"I didn't want to be around anyone," Francisco said. About the time he started to lose hope, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) gatherings brought peace and purpose back to him.

"Wounded Warrior Project saved my life," he said. "I was headed down a bad direction." When a friend told him about WWP, his first reaction was, "I'm not a Purple Heart guy." Then he learned WWP had resources to help him manage his journey to recovery, regardless of the type of injury.

He recently hiked and gave back to his community at Sequoia National Park with WWP and The Mission Continues.

"I met new warriors again; I always meet great people through Wounded Warrior Project," Francisco said. "You can let your guard down because you know you're surrounded by people you can trust."

He worked alongside other veterans to clear hiking paths. After the work was done, they walked through magnificent Sequoia forest and took pictures of a mama bear and her cub. They then set up camp and enjoyed a peaceful night.

"It felt good to help the park and help nature in a small way," Francisco said. "Being in the tent felt peaceful and quiet – I had never camped like that before and would love to do it again."

