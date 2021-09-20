Wounded Warrior Project and Harley-Davidson Announce Operation Personal Freedom

Operation Personal Freedom marks the latest example of Harley-Davidson's support of injured veterans through WWP.

"Harley-Davidson consistently demonstrates a deep passion for supporting injured veterans and their families through Wounded Warrior Project," said Brea Kratzert Todd, WWP vice president of business development. "Operation Personal Freedom will have lasting impacts on warriors as they begin their next mission in life."

For more information about WWP's life-changing programs and services, visit online or contact 888.997.2586.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/

