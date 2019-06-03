Wounded Warrior Project Announces 2019 Partnerships with Veteran Service Organizations

America's Warrior Partnership (AWP):https://americaswarriorpartnership.org/

Boulder Crest:http://www.bouldercrestretreat.org/

Burn Pits 360:https://www.burnpits360.org/

Center for a New American Security:https://www.cnas.org/

Combined Arms:https://combinedarms.us/

Elizabeth Dole Foundation:https://www.elizabethdolefoundation.org/

HillVets:https://www.hillvets.org/

Hiring Our Heroes (HOH):https://www.hiringourheroes.org/

Homes for Our Troops:https://www.hfotusa.org/

Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF):https://ivmf.syracuse.edu/

Military Child Education Coalition ® :https://www.militarychild.org/

:https://www.militarychild.org/ Navy Marine Corps Relief Society:https://www.nmcrs.org/

National Military Family Association:https://www.militaryfamily.org/[AB1]

Our Military Kids:http://ourmilitarykids.org/

Team Red, White and Blue:https://www.teamrwb.org/

Team Rubicon:https://teamrubiconusa.org/

The Mission Continues:https://missioncontinues.org/

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS):https://www.taps.org/

Travis Manion Foundation:https://www.travismanion.org/

Vail Veterans Program:https://www.vailveteransprogram.org/

Vets' Community Connections:https://vetscommunityconnections.org/

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW):https://www.vfw.org/

Warrior Reunion Foundation (WRF):https://www.warriorreunionfoundation.org/

WWP is also supporting joint collaborative efforts with the following organizations.

National Military Family Association & Elizabeth Dole Foundation

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) and The Veterans Health Council of Vietnam Veterans of America

"No one organization alone can comprehensively meet all the needs of wounded, injured, and ill veterans," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "We work with partner organizations to transform the way America's injured veterans are empowered, employed, and engaged in our communities. Through these grants, we will increase awareness of the major issues facing America's veterans and help ensure their physical, mental, and financial health and wellness."

Since 2012, WWP has granted more than $88 million to 165 veteran and military service organizations. To learn more about WWP's community partnerships, please visit https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/community-partners.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

