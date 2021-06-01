Wounded Warrior Project Announces First Phase of 2021 Veterans Service Organization Partnerships

"Wounded Warrior Project believes no single organization can meet all the needs of wounded, injured, and ill veterans; together, we strengthen and support those we serve," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "Our partnerships and investments are vital to building strong, resilient veteran families and communities."

This strategic investment of more than $2.7 million will complement WWP's programs and services by supporting:

brain health programs.

women veteran advancement and specialized resources.

whole health and wellness programs.

financial wellness and economic empowerment resources.

connection opportunities for warriors and their families.

other quality of life services.

WWP is also providing additional support for the special operations forces (SOF) community, as these specialized groups face complex challenges unique to their service.

The organizations receiving grants are:

Since 2012, WWP has partnered with and helped fund 200 organizations that assist wounded veterans and families at the local and national level, connecting them with the resources they need to thrive in civilian life.

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

