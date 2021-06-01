Wounded Warrior Project Announces First Phase of 2021 Veterans Service Organization Partnerships
Jun 01, 2021, 11:47 ET
WASHINGTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) today announced its first phase of community partnership grants with 15 new and existing veteran and military service organizations. WWP's investments expand the resources available to America's injured veterans to help ensure they and their families thrive long-term.
Learn more about WWP's community partnerships.
"Wounded Warrior Project believes no single organization can meet all the needs of wounded, injured, and ill veterans; together, we strengthen and support those we serve," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "Our partnerships and investments are vital to building strong, resilient veteran families and communities."
This strategic investment of more than $2.7 million will complement WWP's programs and services by supporting:
- brain health programs.
- women veteran advancement and specialized resources.
- whole health and wellness programs.
- financial wellness and economic empowerment resources.
- connection opportunities for warriors and their families.
- other quality of life services.
WWP is also providing additional support for the special operations forces (SOF) community, as these specialized groups face complex challenges unique to their service.
The organizations receiving grants are:
- Code of Support Foundation
- EOD Warrior Foundation
- Gold Star Peak
- Green Beret Foundation
- Homes For Our Troops
- Hope For The Warriors
- Melwood
- Military Family Advisory Network
- Navy SEAL Foundation
- Operation Healing Forces
- Shepherd Center's SHARE Military Initiative
- Soldiers To Sidelines
- Vets' Community Connections
- Veterans Village of San Diego
- Warrior Canine Connection
Since 2012, WWP has partnered with and helped fund 200 organizations that assist wounded veterans and families at the local and national level, connecting them with the resources they need to thrive in civilian life.
About Wounded Warrior Project
Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.
SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article