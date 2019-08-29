Wounded Warrior Project Announces Grant Supporting Veteran Focused Communities

Through established networks in San Diego County, CA, Maricopa County (Phoenix), AZ, and St Joseph County (South Bend), IN., this $200,000 grant will support connecting injured veterans and their families to local and national resources for assistance with employment, education, finances, health, recreation and wellness.

"Strong, resilient communities provide the best support systems for warriors and families as they transition into civilian life and recover from the wounds of war," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "Through the work of Vets' Community Connections, we're helping military families connect with resources, local residents, organizations, and services in their communities to help them grow stronger and more resilient."

"Vets' Community Connections offers a channel for many more individuals, businesses and organizations to do more for than say 'thanks for your service,'" said Kari McDonough, President and Co-Founder of Vets' Community Connections. "We are proud to work with Wounded Warrior Project to connect veterans to a whole host of resources that they can use to build a thriving life in their community."

Learn more about how WWP has granted more than $88 million to 165 veteran and military service organizations involved in the care of America's military community since 2012.

