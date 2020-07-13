Wounded Warrior Project Announces New Partnerships with Veteran Service Organizations for 2020
Jul 13, 2020, 10:34 ET
WASHINGTON, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) announced its first round of investments and partnerships for 2020. These 22 veteran and military service organizations will assist with meeting the many needs of our nation's wounded, injured, and ill veterans and their families. WWP is granting more than $4.4 million to these best-in-class organizations for their demonstrated abilities to supplement WWP's existing programs and services.
Grant recipients include:
- Bastion Community of Resilience
- Boulder Crest Foundation
- Canine Companions for Independence
- Dog Tag Inc.
- Eisenhower Center
- Elizabeth Dole Foundation
- Hiring Our Heroes
- Homes For Our Troops
- Institute for Veterans and Military Families
- Military Child Education Coalition
- Military Family Advisory Network
- Our Military Kids
- Quality of Life Plus
- SAFE Project (Stop the Addiction Fatality Epidemic)
- Team Red, White & Blue
- Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors
- Travis Manion Foundation
- Vail Veterans Program
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- Warrior Canine Connection
- Warrior Reunion Foundation
- Yellow Ribbon Fund
In addition to these new grants for 2020, WWP is also continuing its support for National Military Family Association, Combined Arms, America's Warrior Partnership, Veterans Village of San Diego, The Mission Continues, and Five Star Veterans Center.
"Through these partnerships, we will expand the resources available to America's injured veterans and help ensure they and their families are thriving long-term," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "It takes a united effort; no single organization can meet all the needs of wounded, injured, and ill veterans. We're proud to support other veteran and military service organizations assisting wounded veterans both at the local and national level, connecting them with the resources they need to thrive in civilian life."
Since 2012, WWP has granted more than $260 million to 184 veteran and military service organizations. Learn more about WWP's community partnerships.
