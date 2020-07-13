Wounded Warrior Project Announces New Partnerships with Veteran Service Organizations for 2020

In addition to these new grants for 2020, WWP is also continuing its support for National Military Family Association, Combined Arms, America's Warrior Partnership, Veterans Village of San Diego, The Mission Continues, and Five Star Veterans Center.



"Through these partnerships, we will expand the resources available to America's injured veterans and help ensure they and their families are thriving long-term," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "It takes a united effort; no single organization can meet all the needs of wounded, injured, and ill veterans. We're proud to support other veteran and military service organizations assisting wounded veterans both at the local and national level, connecting them with the resources they need to thrive in civilian life."

Since 2012, WWP has granted more than $260 million to 184 veteran and military service organizations. Learn more about WWP's community partnerships.



About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

www.woundedwarriorproject.org

