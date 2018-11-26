Wounded Warrior Project Announces Support for Elizabeth Dole Foundation and National Military Family Association

WWP is proud to stand with EDF in their efforts to advocate to national leaders on caregiver reforms, and to support digitizing the Military and Veteran Caregiver Experience map. This map charts key moments that veterans and caregivers experience along their journeys, and it measures the impact on their physical, psychological, financial, and social well-being. This information allows EDF and WWP to develop programs and services that achieve better outcomes for veterans and caregivers.

WWP is also funding a collaborative partnership between EDF and the National Military Family Association (NMFA) to conduct ongoing research into the impact on and needs of children of military caregivers. This will be the first-ever published study that measures the impact that caregiving has on the children of military and veteran caregivers, including unmet needs, resource gaps, and emergent challenges.

"When we think of helping the military and veteran community and supporting service members returning home, we often forget about the hidden heroes: America's caregivers," said René Bardorf, WWP senior vice president of Government and Community Affairs. "For years, Elizabeth Dole Foundation has been the champion of the men and women who take care of wounded, ill, and injured veterans. Their advocacy to improve the resources available to wounded warriors and their caregivers is essential. And the children of service members and veterans already give so much to our nation through their parents' military service. We owe it to them to ensure their needs are met when their parents are injured. We're proud to work with the National Military Family Association and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation to ensure we lift the burdens our military kids face."

That's why since 2012, WWP has supported over 120 organizations involved in the care of America's military community. To learn more about these collaborative partnerships and how together, we're transforming the way America's injured veterans are empowered, employed, and engaged at the national and grassroots, visit https://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/highlights?item=31039.

