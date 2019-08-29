Wounded Warrior Project Backs Education Resource Programs for Children

"The children of wounded warriors face unique challenges," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "We're proud to support Military Child Education Coalition and the work they're doing to equip military-connected parents and children with the academic environment, knowledge, resources and tools to thrive in their communities.

"Military-connected children and families may experience challenges that can affect their well-being and educational attainment," said Dr. Mary Keller, MCEC president and chief executive officer. "Wounded Warrior Project's generous support has enabled MCEC to provide evidenced-informed initiatives that make a real difference for children, parents, and professionals."

Learn more about how WWP has granted more than $88 million to 165 veteran and military service organizations involved in the care of America's military community since 2012.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

About Military Child Education Coalition

The Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC) serves military-connected children by ensuring their access to opportunities for quality education and by supporting their social, emotional well-being through good and challenging times. MCEC accomplishes this through programs that empower and encourage parents, educators, and children. Learn more.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

