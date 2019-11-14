Wounded Warrior Project CEO Joins Panel to Discuss Veteran-to-Civilian Transitions

During the 30-minute discussion, the panelists explained how their organizations are working to help warriors, family members, and caregivers find secure employment, in addition to how they're addressing physical and mental health concerns.

"Transitions are difficult, and veterans are looking to re-establish that same sense of purpose, cohesion, and camaraderie that they had when they were in uniform after they have transitioned back into communities," said Linnington. "And those transitions are best effected at the local level – it's a shared responsibility among neighbors, friends, family members, and fellow veterans. Wounded Warrior Project has lots of ways for veterans to get engaged, and we stand ready to serve when they're ready to start their next mission."

According to WWP's recently released 2019 Annual Warrior Survey, 47% of the warriors WWP serves have deployed three or more times. Additionally, 93% of those who deployed since 2001 did so at least once to a combat zone. Thankfully, most warriors reported feeling supported by their friends, family members, co-workers, and community members, with 79% expressing there are people they can depend on for help, if they need it. To learn more about how WWP is serving those who served our nation, check out the recently released 2019 Annual Warrior Survey.





