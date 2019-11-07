Wounded Warrior Project CEO Thanks Federal Employees for Service

"Having served both as an Army Officer for 35 years, as the Director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, and today as the CEO of Wounded Warrior Project, I can say with certainty, that as our military service members honorably serve our nation, so too do our civil servants," said Linnington. "The men and women of the EPA protect human health, our environment, and the beauty of our country – preserving it for our children, our grandchildren, and our children's grandchildren."

In addition to sharing his history as a service member, Linnington touched on the challenges he has seen returning service members face in civilian life – whether it's a new career or staying connected with fellow veterans.

"Veterans today are looking for mission, purpose, and the camaraderie shared while they were in uniform," said Linnington. "The veterans I meet in the federal service all tell me they joined to seek a second career of continued service and meaning – but also of community, and the same sense of camaraderie they experienced in the military. That's why so many veterans are attracted to public service – where bonds of trust and teamwork, and shared adversity, are essential to getting the job done."

According to WWP's recently released 2019 Annual Warrior Survey, 38.4% of the warriors it serves are employed by the federal government, or work in support of our military. To learn more about the successes and challenges warriors experience, check out the 2019 Annual Warrior Survey.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

