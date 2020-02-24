Wounded Warrior Project CEO to Deliver Remarks at Annual Joint Hearing of Senate and House Veterans Affairs Committees

" Wounded Warrior Project's response has been guided by a philosophy that we must be willing to adapt our programs and approaches to meet the evolving needs and unique challenges facing the warriors we serve," said Linnington. "Since the start of the 116th Congress, more than 17,000 new warriors have registered for our programs and services, and we continue to register nearly 50 warriors each day. This evidence strongly indicates a growing demand for a 360-degree model of care and support focused on connection, independence, and mental, physical, and financial wellness. Meeting that demand requires more resources than any one organization or federal agency can provide alone, which is why WWP is committed in spirit and action to partnering with others who share our vision to transform the way America's veterans are empowered, employed, and engaged in their communities."

Who: Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington, WWP CEO

Where: Dirksen Senate Building, Room SD-G50

When: 2:00 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 26

What: The top legislative priorities of WWP, as well as specific recommendations for congressional action on behalf of post-9/11 veterans and their family members.

WWP staff will be available for interviews after the testimony. Please contact Mattison Brooks (info below) for more details. To learn more about how WWP works with our nation's leaders to improve the lives of wounded veterans and their families, click here.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project