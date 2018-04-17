Wounded Warrior Project Challenges Tampa Bay to Give Big

From 12:00 am until 11:59 pm on May 1, supporters can visit givedaytampabay.razoo.com/organization/Wwp to donate to WWP. Donors can also make a secure pledge before May 1, a new opportunity this year. Online donations made to WWP's page April 17 – 31 will count toward the overall event totals. Corporate sponsors of Give Day Tampa Bay will boost donations from the public, with a prize pool of nearly $50,000 that gives nonprofits the chance to win monetary awards based on their day's donations.

Additionally, WWP will open its doors May 1 for a special luncheon, where attendees will be able to see the WWP Tampa office up close, meet staff, and hear from veteran caregiver Jennifer Mackinday about how WWP empowered her family during her brother's recovery.

Luncheon Details

When: 11:30 am – 1:00 pm

Where: 10150 Highland Manor Drive, Suite 330, Tampa, FL

Who: RSVP to Christy Smith at csmith@woundedwarriorproject.org or 904.800.6424

"The communities where our warriors live and work have a significant role in their recoveries," said Gary Corless, WWP chief development officer. "Members of the community interact daily with the injured service members we serve, and they see the need is great and growing. That perspective helps them understand some of the challenges warriors face when returning to civilian life, but also where they can support those Wounded Warrior Project serves. We're extremely grateful for the past generosity of the Tampa Bay community and are excited about this year's event."

The generosity of Tampa Bay residents on May 1 will make it possible for wounded warriors to take part in connection opportunities and benefit from program resources at no cost to them. WWP connects warriors through services focused on mental and physical health and wellness, financial wellness, independence, government relations, and community relations and partnerships. If you are interested in impacting the lives of warriors and joining our team, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/125657.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) connects, serves, and empowers wounded warriors. Read more at http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

