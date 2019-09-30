Wounded Warrior Project, Columbus Blue Jackets Join Forces to Empower Injured Veterans

"We're grateful for the Columbus Blue Jackets and their collaboration on this opportunity to help wounded veterans achieve their highest ambition," said Gary Corless, WWP warrior support.

Since 2003, WWP has been a tireless advocate for our nation's finest, improving the lives of millions of warriors and their families. Warriors never pay a penny for any WWP program or service because they paid their dues on the battlefield.

The game takes place during Mental Illness Awareness Week (Oct. 6-12). WWP offers warriors free services in mental health care, including through our Warrior Care Network®. Warriors dealing with the effects of a traumatic brain injury (TBI) or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can receive outpatient treatment at the four academic medical centers in Warrior Care Network.

