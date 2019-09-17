Wounded Warrior Project Continues Support for Boulder Crest's Warrior PATHH Program

This $200,000 grant supports four Warrior PATHH programs, each of which begin with a 7-day in-residence initiation hosted at Boulder Crest's two facilities (Boulder Crest Retreat Arizona and Boulder Crest Retreat Virginia), followed by 18 months of ongoing support, training, and accountability.

"Boulder Crest's focus on fostering growth among those coping with PTSD has helped combat veterans and their families for many years now," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "These Warrior PATHH Retreats help warriors connect with each other and find strength as they progress towards healing. We're proud to support Boulder Crest for another year as they help address the ever-growing needs of veterans, and their family members and caregivers."

"Wounded Warrior Project is a great partner for several years, and we appreciate their support and investment in our Warrior PATHH program," said Ken Falke, Boulder Crest's Founder and Chairman. "Warrior PATHH is delivering results that far surpass traditional approaches to mental health, and this investment enables us to train veterans to thrive in the aftermath of trauma and continue their service as leaders in their families and communities."

Learn more about how WWP has granted more than $88 million to 165 veteran and military service organizations involved in the care of America's military community since 2012. For more information about Boulder Crest and how to apply to Warrior PATHH, visit www.bouldercrestretreat.org.

