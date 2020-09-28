Wounded Warrior Project Discusses the Invisible Wounds of War

"We want everyone to know reaching out for help is the courageous thing to do," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "All of us are dealing with additional stressors right now, but for our wounded warriors, these challenges can be especially difficult. You don't have to take on those challenges alone."

By leading a worldwide, virtual discussion about suicide prevention and mental health, WWP hopes to break down the stigma that serves as a significant barrier to treatment.

"Mental health treatment works," said WWP VP of Independence Services & Mental Health Lt. Col. (Ret.) Michael Richardson. "At Wounded Warrior Project, we strive to connect each individual veteran and family member to the right care at the right time to help them achieve their highest ambitions."

WHO:

Taniki Richard, Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant

Jason Foster, Retired U.S. Army Sergeant

Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington, WWP CEO

Lt. Col. (Ret.) Michael Richardson, WWP VP of Independence Services & Mental Health

Dr. Barbara Rothbaum, PhD., Executive Director, Emory Healthcare Veterans Program

Brittany Jones-Cooper, Journalist, Yahoo

WHAT: Town Hall on veteran mental health challenges and resources

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m. (ET)

WHERE: https://news.yahoo.com/tagged/wwp-veterans/

