Wounded Warrior Project Evolving to Meet Needs of Injured Veterans

WWP still meets warriors bedside with backpacks, delivering over 65,000 since inception, but as the needs of injured veterans have evolved, so has WWP. WWP now offers free services in mental health, career counseling, and long-term rehabilitative care and has served more than half a million veterans and families, empowering each to live life on their terms.

"Thousands of men and women were wounded while bravely serving our nation, and they need continuing support," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "They need care for post-traumatic stress, connection with other veterans, and help transitioning into civilian careers. Wounded Warrior Project is here to help provide for these men and women.

"More than 44 veterans and family members register with Wounded Warrior Project every day – proof the need is indeed great and growing."

The cost of recent and current wars continues to climb – a Harvard University study places the price tag at $4 trillion to $6 trillion. WWP has invested more than $1.1 billion in its programs and services that assist the rehabilitation and recovery of our brave men and women.

WWP tirelessly advocates on behalf of all veterans. WWP drove legislation that delivered insurance for catastrophic service injuries and comprehensive caregiver assistance. These laws have led to more than $3 billion in financial assistance, training, and benefits. WWP continues to be a leading voice for wounded warriors and their families in critical areas such as mental health, traumatic brain injury, fertility, employment, and education.

WWP cannot do it alone and values collaboration with other veterans service organizations and nonprofits to reach as many warriors as possible nationwide.

"We're committed to helping wounded veterans achieve their highest ambition," Mike said. "When they're ready to start their next mission, we stand ready to serve."

