Wounded Warrior Project Expands Support for Wounded Veterans and their Families with New Funding and Partnerships for 2021

These grants will support a wide range of services for wounded, ill, and injured veterans and service members, including connecting veterans with volunteer opportunities in their communities, programs for military children, services for special operations forces, resources and funding to combat food insecurity and increase veteran farming opportunities, and much more.

The organizations include:

"The military and veteran community organizations that we work with help us fill critical gaps in care, ensuring that America's injured veterans and their families have access to the resources they need to thrive," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "We're proud to support these amazing organizations and the diverse spectrum of services and programs they provide. Through these grants we are strengthening the communities where these warriors, and their families, work and live."

Since 2012, WWP has granted more than $271 million to 192 veteran and military service organizations.



