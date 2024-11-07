Wounded Warrior Project Forging Connections This Veterans Day

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is bringing veteran families together around the country to build connection, which is critical to their recovery from trauma. The organization's year-round efforts are about more than just recovery, though. The activities and interactions are helping wounded veterans realize what is possible after military service.

Army veteran Chris Gordon has enjoyed experiences he never thought possible after losing part of his right leg in an explosion in Iraq in 2005. This summer, he participated in a WWP event where he got in the Atlantic Ocean on a surfboard. This was the second straight year he took part in the event.

"Last year, I fell off the surfboard a lot, but this year I didn't fall once," Chris said. "My experiences with Wounded Warrior Project have been life-changing and have shown me so many possibilities. Being in the ocean with the volunteers and support is a great time."

Chris thrives on the connection with fellow veterans through WWP and events like the surfing experience.

Hundreds of warriors and family members will experience that same connection when they march with WWP™ down 5th Avenue for New York City's annual Veterans Day Parade. It is one of more than two dozen events WWP is involved in this Veterans Day to get wounded veterans out of the house and connected within their communities. These gatherings from New York to Florida to California and beyond help warriors develop support structures and realize they are not alone.

"These warriors answered the call to serve our nation; now we owe them the chance to live a life of hope and purpose," WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Walt Piatt said. "Wounded Warrior Project continues to fulfill the promise we first made more than 20 years ago to help veterans thrive for a lifetime."

WWP is also bringing veterans to take part in parades in Jacksonville, Tampa, Los Angeles, San Diego, Washington, DC, and more.

Along with the camaraderie that forms at these events, WWP helps ensure financial wellness, coaches veterans to better physical health, and innovates mental health programs to meet warriors where they are in recovery.

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more about Wounded Warrior Project.

