Wounded Warrior Project Guides Veteran Through Transition

Michael's journey through his new reality started with help from the dedicated staff at Walter Reed Medical Center. It was there he learned of Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP).

"I went from thinking, 'I'm disabled so I'm never going to work again' to being told, 'no, we can find you work; we can help you build resumes.'"

Michael found a partner in WWP, realizing abilities he didn't know he had, and finding the right fit for a career.

"I was barely a high school graduate, straight into the grunt infantry. I'm not skilled. But then I learned there's programs out there to prepare you, and they got me into a job I love."

Trained career counseling teammates worked closely with Michael to help find the right job and develop a plan for success.

"Wounded Warrior Project helped me with building my resume, interview preparations, and walked me through the GI Bill benefit with help from the benefits team."

By helping Michael with his Department of Veterans Affairs benefits, WWP put him in a position to not only use the opportunities he earned, it also helped him reach his career goals.

"Wounded Warrior Project has really grown alongside me. We've grown together. I've seen Wounded Warrior Project change people's lives in so many ways. Many of my generation would have been lost and just sitting at home and wondering what's next. It's had a huge impact on my life and the lives of my brothers and sisters, people I work with, people I know. It's been incredible."

