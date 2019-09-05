Wounded Warrior Project Helping Communities Prevent Suicide

Army veteran Ryan Schmidt took the training last September. Dealing with death of fellow service members motivated him to prepare.

"I have had a lot of experience with suicide because we lost several of my boys in the Army to suicide," Ryan said.

He has already put the lessons he learned to use, after talking to someone at a recent wedding. Ryan used his training to identify the despair and suicidal thoughts.

"I was able to get to a point where I felt that he was safe. It was terrifying. Incredible. But a life was saved that night, and I owe it to that class."

The two-day training teaches trainees to recognize when someone is having thoughts of suicide and carry out a life-saving intervention. This includes understanding the person's situation, ensuring their immediate safety, and then pulling in other resources—such as family members and mental health professionals—to build an effective safety plan going forward.

"LivingWorks is committed to supporting our Veterans and helping them stay safe," said LivingWorks President Rick Trimp, a former US Navy corpsman. "By partnering with leading Veterans Service Organizations, we are honored to be making these life-saving skills available to more and more communities."

WWP is partnering with LivingWorks, Team Rubicon, and local organizations to offer the free training to individuals who can then get veterans the help they may need.

WWP is hosting the training at more than 15 locations throughout the country Sept. 5-6. For individuals like Ryan, they find immediate value.

"The skills I learned over those two days have equipped me with the ability to save lives. I feel so much more ready to help those who are hurting."

Learn how to support WWP's efforts to save lives and improve the futures of warriors.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

