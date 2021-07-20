Wounded Warrior Project Helps Family Find Independence

The young Army veteran had suffered a heart attack and seizures because of a previously unknown medical condition. A lack of oxygen led to an anoxic brain injury.

"He was not able to speak well. He had no control over any of his bodily functions. He was not able to walk. It was going to be a long rehab."

Janice and her husband had to learn what was ahead.

"It was so overwhelming at the time, doctors trying to talk to you about everything medical."

Learn about how Wounded Warrior Project's Independence Program helps

Janice found an ally in Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP). The veterans charity launched its Independence Program to help warriors, like Morgan, who face a lifetime relying on the help of caregivers for everyday tasks.

For Morgan, his parents served as his caregivers. WWP's Independence Program taught them valuable lessons.

"Wounded Warrior (Project) and the Independence Program have been there," Janice said. "It has really helped us be better caregivers, helped plan ahead for his future."

WWP's Independence Program focuses on improving the daily lives of and helping warriors and families live more independently; it also looks at what is next, helping prepare for the unexpected.

A couple of years ago, Janice's husband passed away, leaving her to handle all of Morgan's care on her own.

WWP's Independence Program remained a steady partner in Morgan's care — helping cover twice-weekly trips to a farm for individuals with brain injuries. Those visits help Morgan engage with others but go beyond just socializing; Morgan is retraining his brain daily. WWP also connects Morgan with other community supports, including a life coach that gets Morgan out of the house every week, allowing Janice to focus on self-care.

"You're going to have support, and you're going to have needs that you didn't think you need – they will be there to help you along the way."

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/

