Wounded Warrior Project Honored as a Top Nonprofit

The Harris Poll named WWP its Military & Veteran Serving Nonprofit Brand of the Year in the 33rd annual Harris Poll EquiTrend Brand Study.

"It is an honor to be named Military & Veteran Serving Nonprofit Brand of the Year — because the strength of our brand comes directly from our mission," said Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington, WWP CEO. "This distinction speaks to the strong connection and trust we've built with those we serve, the donors and supporters who want to help our nation's veterans, and our hard-working teammates who have dedicated themselves to honoring and empowering wounded warriors and their families."

The EquiTrend Brand Equity Index reveals the strongest brands across many industries. Many factors make up tie index including familiarity and quality. This is the fourth time WWP has been named the Military & Veteran Serving Nonprofit Brand of the Year since 2014.

Harris Poll surveyed more than 39,000 consumers across the country, asking about nearly 2,000 brands in 200 categories.

WWP also was rated one of the best nonprofits to work for in a survey by The NonProfit Times.

WWP is proud to be rated highly based on responses from employees. The NonProfit Times also shares data from its survey to provide insights.

WWP has ranked among the top large nonprofits in the survey for each of the past four years, including number one large nonprofit last year.

