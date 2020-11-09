Wounded Warrior Project Hosts Warrior Week Livestreaming Event

"To see community members from various backgrounds come together to surround wounded warriors with support while raising awareness for their needs has blown us away," said WWP livestreaming and gaming specialist Matt Twigg. "We're very thankful and honored that everyone will join us for this event."

In addition to individual supporters streaming on their own channels for WWP, the veterans nonprofit will be livestreaming throughout the week on its Twitch channel.

WWP continues to grow its outreach to injured veterans through livestreaming and gaming. In a WWP survey of the wounded warriors it serves, on average, male warriors reported spending about 3.5 hours per day and female warriors reported about 3.1 hours per day playing electronic games outside of school or work.

Discord has also been a platform for current and potential warriors to connect and develop a sense of camaraderie, especially while staying socially distanced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Army veteran Dave Weiner's life was changed because he got connected to WWP through Discord.

"As a disabled veteran, I struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder and had a feeling of loneliness from not being able to connect with other disabled veterans," Dave, a.k.a. Fluriden, said. "Wounded Warrior Project is embracing the younger warrior generation and the societal change of communication methods by growing exponentially in the livestreaming and gaming space."

All money raised on livestreams registered through Warrior Week will support the life-changing programs and services WWP provides. Warriors and their families never pay a penny for any WWP program or service because they paid their dues on the battlefield.

Interested content creators can register their livestream to support injured veterans here.

Supporters can discover additional ways to give back.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

www.woundedwarriorproject.org

