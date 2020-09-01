Wounded Warrior Project Invests Over $7 Million to Support Caregivers

"Caregivers mean so much to the most seriously wounded, ill, and injured warriors that have borne the heavy burden from two decades of continuous war," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "Many leave careers and surrender personal time to become caregivers, especially those who care for warriors in the Wounded Warrior Project Independence Program. We are humbled by their selfless sacrifice. The immediate support we are providing will help them take better care of themselves, today and in the future, so that they can better care for our nation's heroes."

WWP's caregiver relief initiative will provide:

$2.25 million in direct grants for WWP's Independence Program caregivers who provide continuous care and support to the most severely injured warriors ( $3,000 per eligible warrior family that is registered with WWP's Independence Program);

in direct grants for WWP's Independence Program caregivers who provide continuous care and support to the most severely injured warriors ( per eligible warrior family that is registered with WWP's Independence Program); $4 million in enhanced services for caregivers through WWP's Independence Program. This includes direct programming for caregivers and increased assistance around the home; and

in enhanced services for caregivers through WWP's Independence Program. This includes direct programming for caregivers and increased assistance around the home; and $1 million to provide 35,000 hours of relief to military and veteran caregivers through a grant to the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.

There is no application process for the grants. Each caregiver eligible for this support is already enrolled in WWP's Independence Program and will be notified directly. The direct payments of $3,000 each will be made this month.

WWP's Independence Program supports warriors who suffered moderate to severe brain injury, spinal cord injury, or neurological conditions. Without high-touch services and support, many of these warriors would struggle to live at home due to the severity of their conditions. WWP's Independence Program serves approximately 700 warrior families around the country, providing access to individualized services including in-home care; life skills coaching; traditional therapies (physical, occupational, and speech); alternative therapies (art, music, and equine); community volunteer opportunities; and support for caregivers. The additional investment announced today will expand direct caregiver support and programs, offering caregivers wellness programs, increased access to mental health care, increased respite services, opportunities to interact with other caregivers, and even personal protective equipment, which is critical during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWP championed these families by leading the way on the Caregiver and Veteran Omnibus Health Services Act of 2010, which established a monthly stipend for caregivers, health care coverage, expanded training on caring for veterans, and counseling and support groups.

