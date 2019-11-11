Wounded Warrior Project Launches Online Store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has officially launched its much-anticipated online merchandise store, WWP Shop. Visitors to WWP Shop can browse an array of WWP-branded merchandise, including shirts, outerwear, flags, water bottles, and much more.

"We're thrilled to offer this opportunity to our supporters so they can display their passion for wounded warriors and their families," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "The store will help grow public awareness for Wounded Warrior Project while empowering injured veterans on their journeys to recovery."

The store is a first for WWP.

"We are so excited for the opportunity to work with such an amazing organization," said David Moroknek, President of MainGate Legends LLC, the official licensee of WWP Shop. "The shop offers individuals one more way to show their support of wounded warriors. With Veterans Day celebrations across the country honoring our nation's service men and women, we can't think of a more appropriate time to launch this initiative."

Many items available in the store feature the WWP logo of one warrior carrying another off the battlefield. WWP strives to help warriors live the logo – to become the warrior on the bottom after being carried. When they're ready to start their next mission, WWP stands ready to serve.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

