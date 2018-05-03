Wounded Warrior Project Outing? Alpaca My Bag!

"I had never seen or heard of alpacas before this," said Army veteran Cheryl Coleman. "Feeding them and touching them was definitely a highlight. Their fur is amazing!"

Similar to sheep, alpacas are known and raised for their silky fur. Alpaca fleece is hypoallergenic, water-resistant, and flame-resistant, making it some of the most versatile and sought-after specialty animal fiber.

Events like this get wounded veterans out of the house and connected with fellow warriors in comfortable settings, limiting the common struggle of isolation faced by many returning from war.

For National Guard veteran Wayne Johnson, this event allowed him to spend time with his daughter-in-law while experiencing the calming effect of being around animals.

"When you come home, the bonds are not there anymore. Your brothers and sisters go off, and you don't see them as much," Wayne said. "Wounded Warrior Project is always there to help. These events give us the chance to meet fellow veterans, share some stories, and let us know that we are not alone in whatever struggles we may have."

Thanks to generous donors, WWP programs and services are offered free of charge, and they are designed to connect warriors, their caregivers, and families during their transitions into civilian life. Programs and services support both immediate and long-term recovery for those who have given so much during their service.

WWP also serves warriors by focusing on mental and physical health and wellness, financial wellness, independence, government relations, and community relations and partnerships.

WWP has been connecting, serving, and empowering wounded warriors for 15 years. To learn more, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

