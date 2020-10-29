Wounded Warrior Project Presents 'Honoring Our Warriors' A Virtual Veterans Day Celebration

The nationwide virtual celebration will bring to life stories of strength, courage and hope through personal anecdotes from generations of military veterans, touching reunions and musical performances by multi-platinum singer Sara Evans and male a cappella group Straight No Chaser – all to honor the United States armed forces and celebrate America's heroes.

"Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project has been a tireless advocate for our nation's finest, improving the lives of post-9/11 warriors and their families, and empowering veterans to live their best lives," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Linnington. "While this Veterans Day looks different than years past, we are committed to honoring our nation's heroes and hope you will tune in to our virtual celebration."

Palmer, former NFL quarterback, current football analyst for ESPN and host of Food Network's "Holiday Baking Championship," will also host Wounded Warrior Project's Courage Awards & Benefit Dinner in 2021.

"Throughout my time as an NFL player and broadcaster, I've had the opportunity to meet many active servicemembers and veterans alike, whose integrity, valor and bravery continues to inspire me to this day," said Host Jesse Palmer. "It is an honor to celebrate the brave men and women who have served our country, and I am looking forward to hosting this special program with Wounded Warrior Project that commends their service and sacrifice."

Award-winning country music star and author Sara Evans will also join the virtual celebration with a dynamic performance. This year, Evans released "Copy That," her first solo studio album since 2017's critically acclaimed album "Words," along with her memoir, "Born To Fly," released in September on Howard Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to honor our brave U.S. veterans and support the impactful work of Wounded Warrior Project," said Sara Evans, WWP musical performer.

Wounded Warrior Project's "Honoring our Warriors" virtual Veterans Day celebration will take place on Nov. 11 at 11:30 a.m. EST / 10:30 AM CST / 8:30 AM PST on WWP's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

This year's event is made possible in part due to the long-standing support of WWP's valued partner USAA.

