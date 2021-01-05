Wounded Warrior Project Ready to Empower Veterans in New Year

"I'm so honored to be a part of an organization that met challenges head on to honor and empower wounded warriors."

When the pandemic started, WWP teammates began calling warriors to check-in — initially because of concerns about isolation and warriors' previous interest in WWP mental health programs. Those efforts then expanded to reach nearly 40,000 warriors directly. WWP also:

Expanded collaboration with mental health providers to deliver virtual counseling for warriors facing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Launched the WWP Live Facebook group to bring engaging opportunities into the homes of veterans and families.

Granted over $11 million to more than 11,000 warriors who suffered a loss of household income due to the pandemic.

Invested $7 million to support caregivers who sacrifice daily to help our nation's most severely injured post-9/11 veterans.

Increased efforts to connect veterans and supporters through video games.

Placed veterans and family members in more than 1,850 jobs through career counseling efforts.

Shifted its Carry Forward 5K that puts the mission in motion to virtual events for communities to support veterans around the country.

"2020 tested our resolve and stretched our limits," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "I'm so honored to be a part of an organization that met challenges head on to honor and empower wounded warriors."

WWP also improved the lives of wounded veterans by advocating for them in Washington, DC. WWP led the charge to get the Ryan Kules and Paul Benne Specially Adaptive Housing Improvement Act signed into law. The act provides seriously wounded veterans additional financial assistance to adapt their homes as their needs change.

"The programs and services we provide help veterans directly with their recoveries and transitions," Mike said. "Our advocacy efforts ensure the government is supporting these families as well."

Whether through making connections, mental and physical health support, career counseling, or advocacy, WWP is prepared to be there for warriors and families in 2021, despite any challenges that may arise.

