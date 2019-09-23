Wounded Warrior Project Renews Partnership with Homes For Our Troops

This $249,600 grant provides funds for 12 post-9/11 injured warriors to receive key adaptations in their homes that will help them live safely and independently. These modifications include steel-reinforced concrete storm rooms built to FEMA standards, full-home backup emergency generators, and lever-style door handles that provide more efficient entry and exit for warriors with prosthetics.

"Renovations to a home to accommodate for physical or mental injuries can be prohibitively expensive," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "Homes For Our Troops provides these adaptive homes free of charge, enabling warriors and their families to focus on rebuilding their lives. We're proud to support the work it does on behalf of America's wounded, ill, and injured warriors."

"The support we receive from Wounded Warrior Project is enabling Homes For Our Troops to make life-changing impact for our nation's severely injured post-9/11 Veterans and their families," said Homes For Our Troops President & CEO, Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Tom Landwermeyer. "Homes For Our Troops exists to place deserving Veterans and their families into the specially adapted homes they need, and the strategic partnership we're building with the Wounded Warrior Project team is significantly advancing our important mission. We are extremely grateful to have their ongoing support."

Learn more about how WWP has granted more than $88 million to 165 Veteran and military service organizations involved in the care of America's military community since 2012.

