Wounded Warrior Project Renews Partnership with Vail Veterans Program

This $100,000 grant supports VVP's summer, winter, and caregiver retreat programs for wounded veterans and their families. These programs include adaptive outdoor activities that empower veterans and educate them, and their families, about coping skills.

"Veterans who have a strong support system of fellow warriors experience more successful recoveries and transitions to civilian life," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "Vail Veterans Program builds robust veteran communities through its first-rate programs, and its work improves the quality of life for many wounded, ill, and injured service members, and helps them regain a sense of adventure and accomplishment."

"Vail Veterans Program is honored to be a partner with Wounded Warrior Project as we strive to provide innovative programs for wounded veterans and their families," shared Cheryl Jensen, Founder, Vail Veterans Program. "Our innovative programming is renewing hope and helping to foster a lifelong community of mutual support for our Nation's Heroes. Veterans, caregivers and children are empowered by each program as they work to discover a new normal after their military service. I want to thank Wounded Warrior Project for this meaningful partnership."

Learn more about how WWP has granted more than $88 million to 165 veteran and military service organizations involved in the care of America's military community since 2012.

